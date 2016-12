Synaxe : Différence entre versions

−

In [[Constantinople]], the clergy and faithful would often gather together on specific [[feast day]] s at a church dedicated to the saint of that day for liturgical celebrations . These gatherings were referred to as ''synaxes''. These synaxes came to have services written specifically for them . A Synaxis often occurs on the day following a [[ Great Feast |Major Feast Day]] and is in honor of saints who participated in the event . For example , services on the Feast of [[ Epiphany (holiday)| Theophany]] ( the revelation of the [[ Trinity ]] at the [[ Baptism of Jesus]] in the [[River Jordan|Jordan ]]) would be held at [[Hagia Sophia]]; then , the next day, a Synaxis was observed in honor of [[ John the Baptist|St. John the Forerunner ]] at the church dedicated to him. Over time, the synaxes came into general use and are now celebrated in every church .

